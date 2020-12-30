ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Large gatherings for New Year’s Eve are discouraged because of COVID-19, and one Rochester liquor store owner expects it will lead to a decline in sales.

Eric Weisansal came into East Avenue Liquor & Wine to buy two champagne bottles to ring in the new year with his girlfriend and brothers.

Weisansal says he expects it to be a quiet time.

"Just enough for all of us; there will be five of us,” said Weisansal.

Nelson Habecker, who owns East Avenue Liquor & Wine, says Weisansal’s celebration plans are far from an outlier.

Usually, at the end of the year, Habecker says he is shuffling lots of champagne, wines, and spirits for parties, but the pandemic has predictably changed that.

"It's not the same exuberance that there has always been. I think everyone has going to have their glass of champagne and celebrate the end of 2020, that being one miserable year. There's not the exuberance of the party going on with the excitement of a new year," said Habecker.

He believes that is going to bring down sales compared to other years.

"The people, while they are a little afraid of the COVID, they are depressed somewhat with being inside all of the time. People want to get out. They want to socialize. They try to socialize with us a little bit in here when they come in. We do a lot of curbside as well for people that are nervous about coming inside. The whole atmosphere is different," said Habecker.