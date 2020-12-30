IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The parking lot is packed at a Wegmans store in Irondequoit as many people are stocking up and planning to stay home New Year's Eve.

"It's been very challenging. Very different from the norm. But I've tried to stay positive," said Curtessa Wilson of Rochester.

What You Need To Know Many people are choosing to stay home this New Year’s Eve due to the pandemic



Local health leaders have advised against gathering with those outside your home this holiday week



Local restaurants in the orange zone are losing big holiday revenues

"Hearing other people going through things at this moment. But you know, I think it's best to keep high hopes and spirits up at this time," said Brianna Wilson of Rochester.

On a night where many people would ring in the New Year at a restaurant, those restaurants in the orange zone remain closed to indoor dining.

"It's very frustrating. I mean we lost our whole Christmas season," said Frank Guido, owner of Pasta Villa.

It is take out only at the Pasta Villa restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit and has been for the past five weeks.

Owner Frankie Guido says his business is down 70% for the month of December.

"That month carries us. You come into January, February, it's traditionally slow months. People are tired, they're out of money," said Guido.

The Pasta Villa got some help from the town of Irondequoit, as the locally-owned business qualified and received a $7,000 grant as part of an emergency relief program.

The Guido family says the money helps, but it's still frustrating to see restaurants in surrounding suburbs open, including some that are just a half a mile away.

"Every phone call that they call to want to be able to sit and eat here end up in disappointment, not only on their end but our end as well," said Shauna Guido of Pasta Villa.

"Call when you're outside, we'll bring it out to you!" said Guido

Pasta Villa is celebrating 29 years in the restaurant business and remains hopeful that it will reopen for indoor dining soon and continue to serve its loyal customers.

"Our edge is we're personal. We know your name. We know what you drink. We know what you eat. We know your kids. And we actually care about them," said Frank Guido.