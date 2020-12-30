A big step has been taken in the new future for ShoppingTown Mall in DeWitt.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Wednesday that the county has closed on ShoppingTown Mall and officially has the title.

It has been a long road to get to this point.

Mall owners owed the county around $10 million in back taxes, based on a $36 million assessed value.

Unsure the owners would pay the debt, the county went through with the purchase at $3.5 million.

The next step is sending out a request for proposals. There will be a 90 day review process.

A private development agency is expected to take ownership within a year to 18 months.