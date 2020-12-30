ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Businesses across upstate New York are preparing for minimum wages to increase this week.

“It's not affecting my business terribly. I'm thinking it must be pretty difficult for other businesses,” said Shelly Carithers, owner of Creator’s Hands in Rochester.

Starting December 31, people living outside of the New York City metro area earning minimum wage will see a bump in their paychecks.

Shelly Carithers says the boost in minimum wage will not impact her business, but she will increase pay for her part-time employee who is already making above minimum wage.

“I make sure to increase at least as much as minimum wage is going up so that she is always ahead of that,” said Carithers.

Wages in most industries will increase from $11.80 to $12.50 per hour.

Fast-food workers will see an increase from $13.75 to $14.50 per hour. People in the foodservice industry will see an increase, but it’ll vary depending on the pay model.

Tipped employees paid a cash wage by their employer will see the minimum pay climb from $7.85 to $8.35 per hour. And those paid by tip credit will see the maximum climb from $3.95 to $4.15 per hour.

“I've been on both sides of the coin as far as ownership and also, you know, being an hourly tipped employee for a lot of years,” said Joe Frocchi, owner of The Vesper in Rochester. “I think minimum wage increases are probably overdue, however, understanding the business side of it too, I think waiting until the pandemic was over it would have been probably the prudent decision.”

Frocchi says many businesses are stressed right now because of the pandemic and reduced revenue.

“Every case is unique, in our situation we don't have a ton of payroll right now because we're only doing takeout. So it's real minimal right now as far as we had to lay off a lot of people,” said Frocchi.

As a result of layoffs, The Vesper says the increase in wages will not impact the restaurant much, but that will change slightly once things open back up.

“We'll probably have to adjust prices to make up for the labor increase,” said Frocchi.

Overall, most of the staff at The Vesper are paid above minimum wage with the exception of tipped employees.

"For the businesses that still have a number of people on payroll, I imagine it's going to stretch the business even more if they're only doing takeout or only allowed to have 50% capacity,” Frocchi said.

When it comes to New York State slowly increasing wages towards $15 per hour, Shelly Carithers believes it may have to be adjusted again.

“I always thought of minimum wage is what teenagers get in their after-school jobs when they're living at home and have most of their needs taken care of and I hadn't really realized how many people are actually living on minimum wage and it's just not adequate,” she said.