PENFIELD, N.Y. — Rochester-area chef and retired East High School culinary instructor Jeff Christiano is now serving his favorite fried chicken sandwiches in Penfield. Chick Magnet is now open on Route 441.

"One thing led to another, and here we are," said Jeff Christiano, chef and owner of Chick Magnet.

There is no question about it, Americans love fried chicken. Forget the chicken chain restaurants, Chick Magnet is a family-owned chicken place. It started with a food truck this summer, and is now available for takeout right in Penfield at the former Penfield Hots location. Jeff and his son Riley are business partners in the new eatery.

"So this is my retirement, believe it or not," laughed Christiano. "It’s kind of stupid. People think what are you doing!"

What he’s doing is turning the Chick Magnet food truck he rolled out this summer into year-round takeout. Chef Jeff has spent three decades trying to perfect his fried chicken recipe.

"We brine our chicken because that is the secret to nice and juicy and tender chicken breast. It’s a holy thing that we are making here. It’s comfort food, plain and simple. It’s comfort food and everyone needs comfort right now so I think that’s why it’s so popular," said Jeff Christiano.

He won’t say what’s in the batter. Every sandwich has different toppings. There are Asian-inspired toppings, barbecue, and spicy options.

Some of the sandwiches are named for longtime friends. The "Millsy" is named for longtime barber Mike Mills from Millsy's in Canandaigua. By the way, all the sides are all made from scratch.

Turns out the pandemic has lent itself to take out. Riley upped the takeout game with online ordering timed to the minute for pick-up, so customers spend only about 30 seconds inside.

"I can’t thank the Penfield community enough for the first couple weeks here. Chick Magnet brings people together. The attraction is real and it’s very true," said Riley Christiano.

"It’s the old Italian thing where you throw pasta up against the wall and it’s gonna stick sometimes; well, I think that’s what happened here. It’s chicken and people are crazy about chicken and I love it," said Jeff.

Chick Magnet is open Monday through Saturday at 1794 Penfield Road in Penfield.