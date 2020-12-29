ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Hall is announcing expanded funding options for small businesses that are struggling through the pandemic.

The ORDER Grant offers up to $5,000 to businesses looking to upgrade their ability to conduct e-commerce like web-based ordering, payment, and delivery.

To qualify for this grant, a business would need to have been open since before the start of 2020 and be in good standing with city codes.

Another option is BERG, which stands for Business Emergency Retention Grant. The city is increasing the amount from $5,000 to $8,000 and the funds can go to a wide variety of uses.

