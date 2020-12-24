FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Christmas 2020 is shaping up to be a Christmas like no other. As many families plan to skip traditional large gatherings because of the pandemic, some local businesses are still thriving.

Despite what you may have heard, Christmas 2020 has not been canceled. But in the middle of a pandemic — this year is definitely different.

“How strange has it's been? Really strange,” said Don Campbell of Fairport, as he picked up his meat order at Skip’s Butcher Shop in Fairport.

The shop was busy Thursday as many people stopped in to pick up part of their Christmas feast.

“To me, Christmas is all about family,” said Steve Pink, who’s owned the shop for about 15 years. “I don’t care about gifts. I just want my family to be together and happy.”

Pink says he usually has about 30 family members at his house for the Christmas holiday. His gathering this year, he says, will be much smaller after state and local officials discouraged large holiday gatherings due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

“I’m looking forward to it nonetheless,” he said.

When it comes to smaller gatherings, he’s not alone.

“It's usually about 25-30 people,” said Melissa Kingston of Penfield. “But just immediate family only this year. Keeping it small.”

Despite that, business at Skip's this Christmas is better than ever.

“We had a lot more than we've had ever before,” said Pink of the number of Christmas orders he’s filled. “But they were smaller.”

Smaller orders on this Christmas Eve rush, for a lot more smaller gatherings.

Safety first.

“It's kind of hard to social distance and all that stuff,” said Campbell. “But we just gotta play it safe.”

There is caution this Christmas, so that there might be many more merry ones in the future.

“I feel like people are making the best of it,” said Pink. “They've been eating well, so you can eat whatever you want. It's one thing they haven’t restricted."