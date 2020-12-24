LOS ANGELES — While many small businesses have struggled during the pandemic, some local entrepreneurs have found success.
Party décor shop Confetti Fiesta just moved into a space inside Boyle Heights pharmacy. Owner and creator Lissette Arceo couldn’t have imagined just months ago that her business would grow into a retail space.
Arceo started her party décor business as part of an entrepreneur incubator at East L.A. College nearly two years ago. She had been working on growing her business while working a part-time job, but that all changed this year.
“I had a job as a receptionist and as soon as the pandemic hit I lost that job completely,” Arceo said. “That was like safety net and extra income but especially with the business that’s been able to keep me going.”
She was forced to focus on her business full-time. She realized people were still had reasons to celebrate, and wanted her décor to make their events festive. So she put her all into it.
“I was super excited but I’m really scared because you know, one month can be really good, and one month can be really bad,” Arceo said.
She’s invested in new equipment and is working on a website so curbside pickup can soon be an option. She’s trying all she can to keep her business alive, and so far it’s working.
“I was able to have savings and money in my savings, extra money to spend to buy food, groceries, pay bills, so yes, definitely the business has been able to sustain me,” Arceo said. “I mean I’m not super rich and have like a lot of money, but I’ve been able to keep it going.”
Keeping her business going in a new store is a blessing when other small businesses haven’t been able. She’s grateful.
“Without [Cake Girl] helping me and other small businesses helping me I wouldn’t be here,” Arceo said. “So I feel like my success is also their success.”
The store is inside Saint Louis Pharmacy in Boyle Heights. The address is 2100 E 1st Street.
Many small businesses still need help to survive. A recent survey by Small Business Majority found that 44% of small businesses are at risk of shutting down, and minority-owned businesses are disproportionately impacted.
The governor’s office announced the creation of a $500 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program to provide grants up to $25,000 to eligible small businesses and nonprofits to help cover expenses during the pandemic. Details can be found the Office of the Small Business Advocate.