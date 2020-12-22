VENTURA, Calif. — While many businesses are commanded to close at the moment, some nails salons continue to see customers.

Frenchies Modern Nail Care in Ventura has blocked out its windows, so you can’t see inside. Owner Jonra Cross has bills due with not enough money in the bank to pay them all.

What You Need To Know Nails salons should be shuttered according to the latest stay at home order



Frenchies Modern Nail Care is choosing to see some customers



The decision to continue working was difficult to make



Potential penalties could include fines plus losing the business license

"Why am I still passionate about this? I guess because I don’t give up and I have to do it for the people here," said Cross. "I mean it’s hard, and I have my house as a personal guarantee on the business, so I have to put a roof over my girl's head. It’s that that I worry about. It’s not just financial. It’s, what are these people that work for me going to do over the holiday with their families affording groceries etc.?"

It was a painful decision — and a risky one — but Cross decided to allow some customers to be seen inside the salon despite the latest stay-at-home order.

"We’re not trying to take advantage of anything," she said. "We’re just trying to figure out how to survive along with everyone else."

Studio manager Wendy Robledo, who has been in the nail industry for more than 20 years, explained that many technicians are going underground and seeing clients in their own homes.

"I feel pretty safe doing what we’re doing," she said. "I don’t want to get the virus. I get that it’s a virus, but I’m not afraid to live my life."

Frenchies has had run-ins with code enforcement before. Last time, Cross said, they received a warning. Then they moved everything outside back when that was permitted.

According to California’s coronavirus tracking website, the “state COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce will continue to work closely with local officials to implement the order and coordinate strategic, targeted enforcement actions.” Although somewhat vague, the list of possible consequences for Cross includes fines, losing her business license, and possibly other court-imposed penalties.