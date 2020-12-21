More than 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meal products have been recalled, because of what the U.S. Department of Agriculture called "extraneous materials" that included pieces of plastic.

What You Need To Know Consumer complaints of hard, white plastic in product



Product produced by Nestle Prepared Foods



LINK: USDA news release with more information

The items recalled are 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

The problem was discovered last week. Five consumer complaints were reported that involved hard white plastic found in the product. The firm believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meals products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, but consumers who have purchased this product recently are advised to discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.

Lean Cuisine products are manufactured by Nestle Prepared Foods of Utah.