CARSON, Calif. — Black Star Collectibles is a toy store in Carson filled with action figures and dolls almost exclusively of color.

Co-owners Feon Cooper and Kareem Burton opened the store just weeks ago, but the inspiration comes way back from childhood.

“I remember going stores with my parents and what we saw was just the Spider-Man, Batman, and the Hulk, and things of that nature,” Burton said. “We love those. But I didn’t about the Black Panther. I didn’t know about John Stewart. I didn’t know about Luke Cage and other heroes that were available.”

Other heroes that looked like themselves.

Now at their store, they sell fictional characters like the Black Panther, Green Lantern, and Princess Tiana. Meanwhile, there are also comic books about famous black historians. Plus, you can buy life size cutouts of politicians of color.

When Cooper saw a young girl light up at the sight of a brown skinned Barbie, he knew they made the right move.

"We’re accomplishing our goals," he said. "That was the whole point of building this store."

"It puts a lot of joy in you, which makes it validate all the hard work and long hours," Burton added.

The co-owners explained how it was the social motivation of 2020, not the economics, that drove them to open a new store in the middle of a pandemic.

"Well, there was some nerves, but it felt like now was the time with everything going on with our culture with our community," said Cooper.

With the community’s support, everything is going well thus far. And as buyers head out to complete their last-minute Christmas shopping, they now have a place to shop where they know black heroes matter.