After more than two decades in business, The Mission restaurant in Syracuse is closing its doors for good.

The building itself is historic. Originally a church, it sits above an underground tunnel that provided a temporary safe haven for slaves on the run.

After Saturday, the marker of freedom will be vacant.

Spectrum News spoke with the owner, who called the decision to close bittersweet.

But restaurant-goers won't forget their special memories made there.

"Almost to the date, December 22, 2002. My husband Mark and I came here for his birthday actually, because it's December 22, and he proposed to me. So it's pretty sad. And we just learned the booth we sat in was booth 20," said restaurant-goer Kim Sokolowski.

"It's intense. The outpouring of everything has just been overwhelming. I've been getting texts from people I catered for two years ago. Friends and Facebook and Instagram and everything, it's incredible," said The Mission Restaurant owner Stephen Morrison.

Morrison says the pandemic has had a huge impact on business, but wasn't the only reason behind the decision.

He hopes another restaurant will take The Mission's place.