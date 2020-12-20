On the final weekend before Christmas, Central New Yorkers flocked to Destiny USA for some last-minute holiday shopping.

"I like the mall because there's more deals and you get to see what you're actually buying up front," said Nicholas Small.

Neighbors got some last-minute shopping in at Destiny USA this weekend



Many have adjusted their holiday shopping plans because of the pandemic



Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, shoppers say they felt safe with the mall's precautions

The last-minute shopping push comes as many have adjusted their holiday shopping routines because of COVID-19.

"It changed a lot, I did a lot of online shopping this year, so I'm just picking up a couple of things that wouldn't have been here in time," said Keya Love.

"I'm a lot more careful than I was in the past. I've always been a germ freak, but it's always good to be safe," says Small.

Still, despite the change of plans for some, many visited the stores throughout Destiny for the last weekend before Christmas.

"We are procrastinators by nature, so we definitely, especially when it comes to Christmas and like the stocking stuffers, that is what we really like to wait to, because there's hardly any times when we're not together," Dalton Brauckmann said.

Amidst a surge of COVID-19 in Onondaga County and statewide, shoppers said they felt safe with the precautions in place at Destiny.

"The stores have been doing a pretty good job, especially at the mall, with making sure that even with the new restrictions, that you still can get your shopping done," said Brauckmann.

The National Retail Federation estimated over 150 million Americans planned to get last-minute holiday shopping in on Saturday alone, an uptick from last year.