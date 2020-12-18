WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Many small businesses have adjusted and found new ways to survive during the pandemic. That’s the case for Clayton Toys in Williamsville.

For more than 100 years, the store has served the community. The holiday season is not surprisingly their busiest time of year.

However, they weren’t sure what was going to happen when parts of Erie County moved to an orange zone designation, and they feared being closed during their busiest season. The store owners say this year they did open an online store, which has helped.

They have a lot of safety precautions in place, but it hasn’t been easy.

“Well very stressful to begin with because we weren’t sure if we were going to go red or not. Thankfully we didn’t. So it was ordering questions, whether we needed product or didn’t. So then it was playing catch-up, trying to get product in because of the foot traffic. I would have to say Western New York has supported us in such a great way. It’s been a great season," said Co-Owner Kellie Klos.

Clayton Toys is open seven days a week. Hours vary, Klos said.