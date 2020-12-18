EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Business at Leo’s Bakery in East Rochester is holding steady with holiday orders rolling in, but it’s also seeing big changes.

“We're busy for sure, but we are seeing changes where, like for example, we make a five-pound cookie tray, a three-pound cookie tray, those sales have been really down because a lot of people would take them as gifts to offices and things like that,” said Pat Bernunzio, Owner of Leo’s Bakery and Deli.

With many people working from home this holiday season, the bakery is seeing decent traffic with smaller trays and orders.

“We've been having a lot of individual orders, so these are for special orders, a little bit different," said Liz Valle, a cake and cookie decorator at Leo’s Bakery.

With thousands of cakes, cookies, and other sweets in stock, there are a few holiday favorites.

“Red velvet is very popular during Christmas time. I think people see red and they’re like Christmas,” said Tracy Matricia, head cake decorator at Leo’s Bakery.

The colors and smells make it feel more like the holidays.

“I see all of the red, white, and green, doing so many different gingerbread houses, so definitely makes the year feel more jolly, definitely,” said Mo Izzo, a Cake Decorator at Leo’s Bakery.

While Pat Bernunzio believes there could be less traffic overall, he isn’t sure what’s going to happen. Mainly because of a surge of customers last month during Thanksgiving.

"At the very last minute, we had our busiest day we've ever had in the store. So if the last few days bring us a lot of business, we should even out or maybe even beat last year. So we'll see what happens," said Bernunzio.

Leo’s Bakery and Deli likely won’t know how the holiday season will shape up until people come in at the last minute hoping to get their hands on fresh baked goods for the holiday.

“The actual couple of days before Christmas, that’s when it’s like crunch time and a lot of cakes get ordered then,” said Matricia.