ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Although The Little Theatre still isn't open for crowds due to the pandemic, you can still enjoy a movie there.

The newly renovated theater on East Avenue is now offering private movie screenings for one to six people of the same household.

Rental reservations start Thursday, December 17 at noon. The first available rental day is Monday, December 28.

The Little hasn't screened a film in its theaters since March 14.

You can reserve your date by heading to shopthelittle.org.