ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This Thursday is your last chance of this season to get out for Holidays at the Market at the Rochester Public Market.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. dozens of local vendors will offer a variety of products from fresh-cut trees and wreaths to a variety of hand-crafted items.

Due to the pandemic, things like live music and other entertainment are canceled.

You're asked to wear a mask at all times and the market will have other modifications to ensure the safety of shoppers.