ONTARIO, N.Y. — Mamia's Island is bringing Puerto Rican flavors to Wayne County. The eatery opened in November and is serving authentic Puerto Rican food.

Neymaris Sierra feels most at home in the kitchen cooking her Puerto Rican family recipes. She left Puerto Rico eight years ago and settled in Ontario, Wayne County with her husband, Andrew, who graduated from Wayne Central. She likes the small-town feel, so after she was laid off from her teaching position, she followed her passion for cooking and opened Mamia’s Island on Route 104.

“We always had a dream to open a small little restaurant in this area and share my food with our friends in the community," said Sierra. "So, everything fell into place and everything worked out.”

It turns out people are craving authentic, scratch-made Puerto Rican meals in Wayne County.

“Folks from work at Xerox mentioned it so I said I have to come and give it a try so I might as well support the local businesses," said Carlos Lopez, of Webster.

“The flavors of Puerto Rico, I would describe them as we like our food very, very well seasoned," said Sierra. "Our cooking obviously has influence from the Spanish, African, and indigenous people of the island and it just came together and it is just wonderful. It is delicious.”

“We thought it would be a great opportunity here because there’s no food like this out here," said Andrew Stewart, Sierra's husband. "Now is a good time, I mean it’s during a pandemic but I said it’s like rolling the dice we have to take chances in life.”

“I feel that my culture and my food is accepted which is huge for me and I just am grateful that it all worked out. Everything is going well. We are doing so good," said Sierra.

