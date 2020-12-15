City restaurants participating in dining that extends into roadways must close those roadway dining operations by 2 p.m. Wednesday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to hit the five boroughs, the city Sanitation Department said Monday.

The city says roadway dining must close once a snow alert goes into effect at that time.

Per the guidance from the Sanitation Department, diners will not be allowed to sit in roadway setups for the duration of the snow alert, and electrical heaters must also be removed. The Sanitation Department also asked restaurants to remove any overhead coverings if possible, or at least remove the snow from those coverings.

The guidance answers a question for many restaurant owners who have expanded into outdoor dining amid safety concerns and two shutdowns of indoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic. A second shutdown of indoor dining for the city went into effect Monday.

Ron Orlovsky, the manager of Hummus Kitchen on Third Avenue in Manhattan, had already been on the fence about what to do before the more stringent guidance was issued.

“The question is, would it be worth opening it?" Orlovsky said. "Because people don’t usually come out when there is such a big storm. Maybe open for delivery."

A block away, at "Hill and Bay," manager Jose Clemente is taking things day by day. He said he’ll follow whatever guidance the city hands down and try to make up for any losses in other ways.

"The advantage that we have is, we can do delivery and takeout, and we can operate by at least selling some coffee," Clemente said.

Angel Allende, Hill and Bay’s facilities manager, took steps to ensure their outdoor dining structure isn't compromised during snow removal.

“We also got from the DOT, snow warning poles. We had them installed. All the reflectors already," Allende said.

Early forecasts currently call for as much as eight to 14 inches of snow to hit the city, beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday. The city says restaurants will be allowed once the snow alert ends, which could be Thursday evening or even Friday morning, depending on the forecast.