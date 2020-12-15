Marie Barr has been marking items, helping customers, and making deliveries for more than 40 years at Johnstown Restaurant Supply.

She started stocking shelves in 1978 after marrying George Barr. He began the business in 1950 at his Perry Street home. George Barr moved into its current building on Main Street the same year he and Marie got married.

“I enjoy the people,” Marie said. “We try to get them everything that they need.”

The couple worked here together for 23 years. George passed away in 2001. However, Marie kept the business going for close to another 20 years.

But now at age 93, Marie is retiring.

“When you enjoy doing something, you just look forward to doing it,” she said.

She agreed to sell the building last year, and now it’s been finalized. The retirement liquidation is underway, with everything 50 percent off. Her daughter flew in from Arizona to help out.

“We’ve really been pleased with the business and how many people have come in,” said Christine Tamulaitis, Marie’s daughter. “But also, what has really been nice is hearing the stories of people.”

Like the role it played in helping Raindancer Restaurant open its doors in 1980.

Walter Porath says 40 years ago, his father didn’t have the money for dishes, silverware, and other supplies. So George Barr lent it to him and told him to pay later.

“Slowly made [the] payments as we made more income at the business,” Porath said.

That allowed the Raindancer to expand and grow over the next four decades, while continuing its relationship with Johnstown Restaurant Supply. Porath plans to buy supplies from Marie until JRS’ very last day.

Marie is hoping to travel and spend time with her significant other in retirement. She says she has enjoyed working and appreciates all help over the years. But she says there’s an ending to everything.

“It’s interesting to look back and see what I’ve done. I don’t know if I would’ve done anything different,” Marie said.