A federal bankruptcy court judge has approved the sale of ShoppingTown Mall to Onondaga County.

The county, Town of DeWitt, and Jamesville-DeWitt School District are planning to split that $3.5 million, with the goal of reselling the 83-acre site to a new developer.

According to Onondaga County Legislature Chairman Dave Knapp, Moonbeam now has to draw up documents for the sale, and a survey needs to be done on the property.

He says they had hoped to close by the end of this month, but it may not happen until early January.