ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gyms, hair salons, and barbershops within Monroe County's orange zone can reopen Monday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new regulations on Friday.

Gyms like ROC Boxing and Fitness, off of Atlantic Avenue in Rochester, can re-open, but only at 25% capacity.

Owner Dominic Arioli says 25% means he can only allow 15 to 18 people inside — and that includes his staff. Arioli says he’s been trying his best to keep up with the ever-changing rules.

“We’ll do what we have to do to overcome this pandemic. So I’m going to do my part and sometimes I don’t agree with it, but I’m not going to argue with the scientists. I just want to do what it takes to make things right,” Arioli said.

Here at ROC Boxing and Fitness 25% capacity is about 15 to 18 people according to owner Dominic Arioli. I spoke to him this morning about being able to reopen with the new Orange Zone rules. The last photo is us doing the famous Muhammad Ali pose! 🥊@SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/BO4Oeyfkh3 — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) December 14, 2020

Employees of these businesses will have to take a weekly COVID-19 test.

Gov. Cuomo said on Friday that gyms and salons have a lower percentage of spread than places like households, college campus, or restaurants.

Gatherings in private homes had the highest spread rate, at about 74%. By comparison, hair and personal care businesses had a rate of 0.34%, and gyms were even lower at .06%.