After being closed for about three weeks, gym, and salon owners in an orange zone can reopen.

“We’re so excited,” said Tom Muller, the owner of Elevate Fitness. “The staff is so excited. The members are so excited that we’re able to open.”

The equipment at Elevate Fitness in DeWitt will be back in motion Saturday morning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday gyms and salons in an orange zone can reopen. But now they can only have 25 percent capacity, down from 33 percent, and employees must be tested weekly.

“This is a good outcome for these businesses,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “It’s not going to impact caseloads. It hasn’t impacted caseloads. We’re going to do what we can to help keep them open.”

The changes come as new statewide contact tracing data shows household and social gatherings are driving the spread by 74 percent. Gyms are .06 percent.

“We’ve been battling this the whole time,” said Muller. “We continually heard gyms are a problem, but they’re not and never have been. I make an argument that we’re the safest place to be.”

Muller said they have many protocols in place to keep members healthy.

“We installed an air sanitation system which kills the virus in the air and on the surface, plus having disinfectant on every other piece of equipment.” said Muller. “We increased our maintenance staff by 30 percent and the numbers have been great.”

Cuomo said he’ll decide if there will be new restrictions for indoor dining next week.