The lights are off at Eastwood Hair Designs once again.

The salon is located in Syracuse’s orange zone. So for more than two weeks, Sara Hall’s business has been closed.

“I was devastated, completely devastated," said Hall, whose salon is blocks away from being allowed to operate. "It was like a bad dream that you woke up. And it’s like déjà vu, and I can’t believe it’s happening, because you know it’s not going to be a few days.”

Hall spent 18 hours cutting hair on the last day the shop was open to make extra cash. Now, she and two hair dressers that she works with are left without jobs and possibly, no salon to return to.

“We won’t make it one more month," Hall said. "If we go one more month, we’re going to watch everything just crumble down. There’s no question about that.”

Since June, Hall has served more than 2,000 clients, and no one has gotten sick, she said. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the data shows that salons are not "spreaders" of COVID-19. He’s asking the state to reopen salons and gyms.

“The impact on a salon owner, which can’t get a PPP loan because they’re qualified as self-employed, how do they take care of their family? That’s another set of public health issues," McMahon said.

The first shutdown cost Hall about $10,000 in rent and insurance fees. On top of that, she had no income. So as the bills pile up again, she’s hoping some level of government will step in with assistance.

“You can take out loans," Hall said. "Usually, people have something to show for a loan, like a car, a boat, just items. We have an empty salon to show for a loan, if we take one out.”

Her only option is to sell gift cards and the small amount of retail items on her shelves, and hope she’ll be able to turn the lights on again soon.

Hall will be at Eastwood Hair Designs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday to sell gift cards, products and stocking stuffers.