We are continuing to hear pleas from business owners asking people to shop small and shop local this holiday season — but what if there's a way to do that safely from home?

Capital Region Handmade was an idea Susan Merrick had just a few weeks ago after realizing many of her maker friends were having trouble either getting traffic on their own sites; fighting competition from big box retailers, especially with less foot traffic in stores; or just not being able to sell their wares this holiday season with the cancellations of so many craft shows due to COVID-19. So with some help from a friend, they got a site up and running just in time for the holidays.

"Right here in their own community, they can find so many unique, great products," Merrick said. "So what I thought might just be a list or a spreadsheet that I might share, I thought, ‘You know what? It might be better as a website.’ "

So Merrick, a graphic designer and art director by day, who creates succulent gardens with vintage pottery and glassware as a side hustle, reached out to her friend and former co-worker Josh Shea, a web designer. Together, they put together a website, which launched on Thanksgiving Day, in a couple of weeks.

"I think this is really the first time in this region that all of these artisans are encapsulated into one place ... oftentimes these things are so segmented, you know, ‘Hey, I’m looking for stationary for a wedding invite, so I’ll go to The Knot,’ " Shea said. "You never really think to say, ‘Is there a calligrapher in the region?’ You know some of these niche things, you just wouldn’t necessarily think as a consumer, ‘Hey, I can get this locally, I can support a local business.’ And I think that’s where the benefit lies."

So far, it’s been incredibly beneficial for Louis Sanders, owner of Item Get, a self-proclaimed shop of hand-crafted items for geeks and gamers.

"The types of wares that I offer aren’t things that you would normally find at a craft show or see at a craft show ... but I love talking to people about stuff. That’s why I make a lot of these things … because I actually care about these things," Sanders said. "We can talk at length about a Dungeons and Dragons game or we can talk about video games. People get really excited; they’re unique gifts. I try to offer things that you can’t really get online."

Sanders, who’s originally from Troy, moved back upstate to Cohoes from Brooklyn over the summer. While he’s making connections locally, it’s been challenging to get in front of people with the pandemic. He heard about Capital Region Handmade from a friend, and since the site launched, he’s already gotten about dozen orders from shoppers who found him through it.

While things are going well, Merrick and Shea are already thinking of ways to help continue the success beyond the holidays. They are exploring how to grow the site, add more functionality for creators and customers, and are even considering offering in-person shopping events when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and it's safe to do so. For now, Merrick is just glad her vision is reality.

"I get so much joy and gratification from helping other people and promoting their amazing work ... because I’m really making a difference and I’m hearing wonderful things from people," Merrick said. "So many people have said, ‘Thank you for doing this— this is so generous of you to do it,’ and I kind of just wanna say, ‘Well, I actually am getting something out of this too; this, to me, I love. It’s my passion project and I’m so happy I’m finally doing it."

Capital Region Handmade already has about 100 different local makers on the site – everything from wood crafts, to plant gardens like Merrick makes or Sanders' unique geek gifts to stationary, baked goods, photographers and so much more — and they’re adding new businesses every day.