The pandemic isn't only taking a toll on businesses that have been forced to temporarily close, but also the ones that were allowed to stay open.

"It all works a bit differently based on what zone you're in and what county you're in," said Brandon Markant, who owns the Rock Burger location in Cheektowaga.

The pandemic has kept businesses on their toes. That especially rings true for Rock Burger which opened two locations in Erie County within the past five months. The Cheektowaga post started welcoming customers in July.

Markant says business has been good ever since. Since they're in an orange micro cluster zone, they've been reduced to only offering take-out for the time-being.

"Even now with takeout, we still have a lot of the regulars that come out, they're very supportive and very positive," Markant said.

He attributes their customers and having a good attitude as to helping them stay afloat.

"We're trying to be that positive beacon just giving good food, good burgers, just making people happy along the way," he said.

COVID-19 restrictions have also forced the Tonawanda location to have takeout only. They opened their doors right before Thanksgiving, just as a good chunk of the county moved into the orange zone.

"We're definitely frustrated, that's for sure. It's hard opening up in the winter time or fall time whatever you want to call it, it was a struggle to do that but we finally are in it and we are working through it. The take out is good from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock at night so we're very happy about that," said Carol Leonardi, who owns the Rock Burger in Tonawanda.

She added that they're struggling on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays and believes they would have more customers if they were allowed to dine-in. She's looking forward to when that can happen.

"We're going to have patio seating, outside patio seating, umbrella tables, out on the side of our restaurant and the inside, we have televisions right now that we figured that we'd have sports on and weather and stuff like that that no one is using right now," she said.

Meanwhile, dining and takeout are available at the one up in Niagara Falls since that area has mostly avoided being put in a micro cluster zone. However, the man who started Rock Burger and runs this location, says that doesn’t mean they aren’t affected.

“Business really is pretty steady for the most part but in terms of being really busy, it’s just steady comparable to busy," said Jason Lizardo, Rock Burger founder.

He says it’s all about adapting to the changes brought on by the pandemic and advises the other locations to take it all one day at a time.

“You have to be positive. If you get frustrated and you think negatively about it, it’s just going to make the matters worse," Lizardo said.

A new location opened up in the Rochester area on Wednesday.