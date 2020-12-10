ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Duff's Famous Wings is closing its doors at its Rochester location due to the pandemic.

After five years the owners announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant will serve up its last batch of wings on December 27.

Duff's originated in Amherst, New York and has been around since 1946.

It's also known for its phrase, "Warning! Medium is hot! Medium hot is very hot! Hot is very very hot!" when it comes down to its wing flavors.

All Rochester gift cards can be redeemed at the other Duff's locations.