PERINTON, N.Y. — Family-owned Casa Larga Vineyards in Perinton has had to figure out a pandemic pivot like all small businesses have. COVID-19 regulations have changed some things, but Casa Larga continues to sell and pour its award-winning wines and host some small-scale events.

The winery has found a way to make the most of its indoor event space after having to cancel large weddings and holiday party reservations. Casa Larga is hosting all kinds of smaller events focused around what it does best: wine.

"The great thing about wine is that it brings people together and it brings fun and festivities, so we have just tried to modify doing things that we’ve done before," said Andrea Colaruotolo O’ Neill, president of Casa Larga.

Casa Larga has some holiday paint and sip workshops scheduled, a craft marketplace and curbside wine pick-up, and wine delivery available. They're doing whatever it takes to share Casa Larga’s hospitality during a pandemic.

“We love being part of people's life milestone celebration, and it’s been tough to not have those this year, but in the middle of all this, we’ve been able to release a few new products that we are excited about that hopefully people will be able to pick up and enjoy for the holidays or send as gifts," O’Neill said.

Allison DeWolf from Newark is enjoying some Casa Larga wine with family while painting Santa.

“Whatever we can do to social distance and have fun, the more the merrier," said Dewolf. "It’s a sense of being normal. We did this last year, too, so it’s a nice tradition to have and still be able to do with the masks. Who doesn’t like wine? And we are having fun.”

"One thing I do hope is that people continue to support local because that is really, really important right now," said O'Neill. "I hope people when they are thinking of gifts or place to stop by that they think of Casa Larga or any of the local winery, brewery or distillery in Rochester. So I urge people to think Rochester first."