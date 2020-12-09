BRIGHTON, N.Y. — ​Not all small businesses are cutting back or closing down during this pandemic. An upscale, family-owned furniture consignment store is expanding. Sequels Home Furnishings just opened a new showroom in Brighton at Winton Place.

Don Mogavero and his wife Stephanie know who to call, where to go, and how to find and buy gently used upscale furniture.



"We both had corporate careers and lived all over the world, and by the time we were done, we had three or four storage facilities full of stuff we didn’t know what to do with," said Don Mogavero.



They turned that passion for buying pre-enjoyed luxury into a profitable business. They opened Sequels Home Furnishings in Victor six years ago. They've outgrown the space so opened another showroom in Brighton.



"A lot of our customers come back again and again, so that is why we are able to do this in this pandemic situation," said Stephanie Mogavero. "We have some excellent brands like Stickley and Ethan Allen and our Arhaus. We have a beautiful Baker set right now that I am really proud to show."



Much like their business of giving old things new life and a new home, Sequel's new 15,000 sq. ft. showroom is bringing new life to Winton Place.



"We always wanted to be in this area because it is central to everything and we just love the location," said Stephanie. "The store has been empty for 11 years so we are kind of reviving the store like we revive the furniture."



With so many of us homebound, making our living and at-home work spaces comfortable is a must. Sequels is ready to help make your home your home sweet home.



"For this sort of thing it is about choice. So you come in here and there is a lot of one offs and one-of-a-kind things. That’s pretty much a part of what we try to do for people," said Don.



If you'd like to shop, Sequels at Winton Place and the Victor showroom on Rawson Road are open Tuesday through Saturday.