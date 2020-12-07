BUENA PARK, Calif. — The governor's new regional stay-at-home order has forced Knott's Berry Farm and Sea World to close temporarily to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, because of its unique offering, Six Flags Magic Mountain officials say that its drive-thru holiday event will continue and extend with more open dates through January despite the governor's new mandate.

Knott's and Sea World join Legoland in closing. Disneyland Resort will close some restaurants at Downtown Disney

Since the pandemic began, the governor has prohibited theme parks from fully reopening, but some theme park operators have found ways to remain open.

But with this new stricter order coming into effect, the month-long holiday events planned at Knott's Berry Farm and Sea World this month are now on hold.

Knott's and Sea World's decision to temporarily close comes days after Disneyland Resort and Legoland made similar moves to comply with the governor's new order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's new regional stay-at-home order began at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It will remain in effect in Southern California and most of the state for the next three weeks as part of an effort to lower coronavirus case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The new mandate breaks up the state into five separate regions and comes into effect when an area has less than 15% ICU availability. The ICU availability number in the Southern California region, including Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties, fell to 13.1% Saturday, triggering the new mandate.

The order requires residents to stay at home as much as possible, limit nonessential travel, mask up, social distance, and certain individual businesses such as amusement parks, hair salons, movie theaters, museums, and zoos to close. Restaurants must close its indoor and outdoor dining rooms and can only offer pickup and delivery.

For the past couple of weeks and most of the pandemic, Knott's has remained open without rides by hosting themed outdoor food festivals at the Buena Park theme park. This winter holiday season is no different. Knott's planned a month-long outdoor dining experience with holiday music, lights, and classic holiday foods and drinks.

The event kicked off on November 20 and was scheduled to run on select days through January.

"Due to new stay-at-home requirements issued by the state of California, Knott’s Taste of Merry Farm will be closing beginning December 11 through December 26," Knott's Berry Farm spokeswoman Diana Bahena said. "Guests who purchased a tasting card for a date affected by the closure will be automatically refunded. Additional information and updates are available at Knotts.com."

Sea World has also reopened for the most part since the pandemic began under the state's zoo designation. This holiday season, Sea World held a Christmas celebration featuring animal exhibits, characters from Sesame Street, and a sea-themed Christmas tree.

Sea World officials said they would remain closed until zoos are permitted to reopen again.

"During this time, our animal care experts will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care," a Sea World official said in an emailed statement to Spectrum News 1. "Our animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. We are monitoring this evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation closely and coordinating with public health officials."

While Knott's, Legoland, and Sea World close, and Disneyland Resort closes several restaurants and limits capacity at Downtown Disney to comply with the new order, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia will continue with its holiday event.

The Six Flags Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience is an after-dark vehicle-only encounter inside the 262-acre Magic Mountain theme park.

Visitors remain in their cars and drive at a snail's pace through several themed areas and rides that have been decorated with millions of holiday lights and other décor. Festive music is played throughout, and Santa Claus, his elves, and other characters make an appearance. Visitors are prohibited from leaving their vehicles.

"The health and safety of our guests and employees are our top priority, and like other local public venues, we continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the state and county officials," Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesman Jerry Certonio said.

Certonio added that Six Flags would be extending the event daily through January 10, and then Friday to Sunday only through January 31.