It’s been a tough year for the food service industry. Many restaurants had to change the way they operate in order to survive.

Cory Nelson had to change most of his business plan for a building on Columbia Street in Albany when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

What You Need To Know The Cloud Food Hall opened last month on Columbia Street



Everything is done through its app



All meals cost $4.99

“I think downtown Albany is the place to be in the entire Capital Region,” Nelson said.

He is always trying to find new ways to be more efficient in the food service industry. That led him to The Cloud Food Hall, which opened last month.

Nelson says it’s the first mobile food hall in the area.

“The customers are really excited about a new technology,” Nelson said. “The integration, the smoothness of it, and we eliminated a lot of the paying points so there’s not waiting.”

Everything is done through its app. When a customer is ready to order, they open the app, select a pickup or delivery time, and then choose meals from one of Nelson’s six restaurants.

When the meal is ready, they’ll receive a notification.

“You scan it, and your food simply pops out,” Nelson said. “And everything is safe and secure and contactless.”

All meals cost $4.99, which Nelson says is possible because of its set up to reduce costs.

He was hoping to turn this building into a Troy Kitchen, which he started four years ago. But the pandemic forced him to change the concept, which led him to this.

So far, Nelson says things are going well. He’s actually planning to convert the Troy Kitchen into a cloud food hall as well. It’s under renovation now, and it’ll take three months to complete.

“We’re going to do the same thing in Troy,” Nelson said. “We’re kind of leaning into the future, just trying to make the people happy.”

Nelson isn’t done. He’s looking to have additional Cloud Food Halls in Schenectady, Saratoga Springs, and Latham.