ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland Resort will furlough 350 cast members and close several restaurants at Downtown Disney and the recently reopened Buena Vista Street due to the governor's new regional stay-at-home order that comes into effect Monday.

Under Gov. Gavin Newsom's new order that tracks ICU beds in five separate regions across the state, Southern California fell below the 15% ICU availability threshold Saturday, triggering the latest lockdown measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, ICU capacity in the Southern California region, which includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, hit 13.1%.

According to the governor's new measure, residents in the region must now limit travel and stay home as much as possible.

Businesses such as hair salons, barbershops, personal care services, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, cardrooms, bars, breweries, live audience sports, and amusement parks must close. Indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants is also prohibited. Restaurants can only offer takeout or delivery. Additionally, hotels can only remain open for critical infrastructure support.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

The new order is a big blow to Disney as it tries to wade through this pandemic.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have remained closed since March, and Disney officials have publicly sparred with the governor to reopen to no avail. Although theme parks are prohibited from opening fully during the pandemic, some have found ways to remain open without offering rides.

Disney's move comes just a couple of days after Legoland announced it would cease operations once the new shutdown measures come into effect.

While both of Disney's theme parks have remained closed, Disney's Downtown Disney retail and restaurant strip have been open since mid-July.

Last month, Disney reopened Buena Vista Street, a portion of Disney California Adventure, on Nov. 19, and billed it as an extension to Downtown Disney. Disney decorated the park with holiday décor and set up a new outdoor dining layout.

On Saturday, Disney said it would comply with the governor's new order and make operational adjustments to Downtown Disney. Restaurants and quick-serve restaurants that do not offer takeout will close, including Carthay Circle Lounge, Award Wieners, and Fifer & Practical Café.

The order will also delay the reopening of Disney's timeshare offering called The Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.