BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Spectrum News last spoke with the owner of The Standard, Barber Justin Barker, Erie County had just moved from the yellow to orange micro cluster zone.

"It's truly difficult to close the door again for the second time," said Barker.

That designation closed his barbershop, along with salons, schools, and gyms.

"I don't have another option," adds Barker. "This is my plan A, I don't have a plan B."

Now with a second shutdown, Barker says he is trying to hold his head and business above water. He says he had just made an investment in his shop to bring it up to code under the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Barker says he believes the data and metrics are somewhat misleading when it comes to which businesses should be on lockdown while others remain open.

"It's completely unfair to say that my establishment is one of the reasons why the COVID is spreading without assessing the data properly. It's just not right, but then you have establishments like malls, liquor stores get their hours extended," said Barker.

Thursday, Governor Cuomo said the spike with coronavirus is happening in smaller establishments.

"Over 70% of the spread is beyond your control. It's in small gatherings, it's in household parties, it was at the Thanksgiving table. Government cannot control that. The gyms, salons, the protocols are working. They're a very small percentage of increase," said Cuomo.

Barker says he recently applied for an Erie County Business Grant and was denied. He says without assistance, most businesses, particularly black businesses, will not survive a second shutdown.

A report by the National Bureau of Economic Research found so far, 41% of black-owned businesses were indefinitely shutdown by COVID-19. That's compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.