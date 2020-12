BRIGHTON, N.Y. — After more than three years in the works, Whole Foods is one step closer to coming to the town of Brighton.

The town zoning board is upholding the building permit issued for the project.

The permit is for the start of construction on a new Starbucks and site work at the Whole Foods Plaza on Monroe Avenue.

The board's decision comes after it denied two challenges to the project, from the groups Brighton Avenue Grassroots and Save Monroe Avenue.