TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The U.S. Postal Service will be delivering millions of packages this holiday season. And the same goes for other package delivery services like UPS, FedEx, and Amazon.

FedEx tells Spectrum News that online shopping and shipping volumes this holiday season are expected to break last year’s records several times over.

COVID-19 is already dramatically accelerating e-commerce. And the industry is entering a peak season they have never before experienced.

Amazon agrees, saying they will deliver millions of packages this year.

Back in March and spring, some packages were taking longer to ship and arrive. An Amazon spokesperson says they've seen people shop much earlier this year for the holidays, starting in October. That means not everyone will be ordering at once.

"This is a holiday season unlike any other. And the tendencies and habits of consumers have shifted a bit during the pandemic. As everyone is staying home to curb the spread of the virus, lots of people are loving to take advantage of shopping online so we have seen growth within orders during the holiday season. Similar to our competitors, to deliver millions of packages," said Emily Hawkins, a spokesperson for Amazon.

The delivery station in Tonawanda opened not too long ago, and Hawkins says people in the area will see expedited deliveries with the station being there.

FedEx describing it as the "ship-a-thon."

A general rule of thumb, don't wait until the last minute to ship. The final deadline to ship for home delivery and FedEx ground is December 15 if you want to make it by Christmas.