ALTADENA, Calif. — An Altadena barber is one of many small business owners reinventing their business model in the face of the pandemic.

Edward Browning launched Edward Scizzzorhandz Mobile Salon after the salon where he worked was shut down. He invested just under $10,000 dollars into a mobile trailer to create a barbershop on wheels.

“Having a beauty salon and just being in one establishment is not really conducive anymore if they can close you down,” Browning said, referring to the health department. “You don’t have any stability to pay rent and they can close you down whenever they want.”

Where others saw hardship, he saw opportunity. He calls his new business model his "plandemic in the pandemic." His mobile salon allows him to move around the Southland and go to his customers.

“Starting in January I’m taking this show on the road,” Browning said. “I’ll be in Lancaster one day, I’ll be in the IE one day, I’ll be in L.A. one day and I’ll be two days out here because this is my primary location.”

He complies with all public health guidelines and checks temperatures at the door. Soon he’ll even welcome dogs under 30 pounds into the salon.

The challenges of running a business during the pandemic have pushed him to bet on himself, and embrace change.

“People that don’t try something they should be scared of themselves because when you fail it’s when you don’t try. I’m not afraid of failure,” Browning said. “I do stuff and I reinvent myself millions and millions of times.”

Browning plans to eventually buy more mobile homes and rent them to other barbers.



The mobile salon can usually be found at 757 East Altadena Drive in Altadena.