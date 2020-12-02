Tappo Restaurant in downtown Buffalo will close its door until further notice.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that December 2 would be the last day of operations, citing indoor dining restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doors will remain closed until the restaurant can resume regular service. All upcoming reservations will be canceled or postponed.

The restaurant will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

"Stay safe and continue to support local businesses this holiday season," the restaurant said in a statement. "We will still be offering gift cards purchases for future use."