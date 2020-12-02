WEBSTER, N.Y. — As part of the orange zone restrictions, personal care establishments like hair salons have been forced to close again. Some businesses are getting creative to keep their doors open.​

Michele Brown is the owner of Michele and One L. Co, a hair salon in Rochester, a profession hit hard by COVID-19.

“We’ll be lucky if we break even this year,” Brown said.

But right now she isn't in Rochester. She’s in Webster, since her actual studio in Rochester has been shut down due to orange zone restrictions.

“We weren’t going to go down without a fight this time. We were going to try and be proactive and tap into every resource we could,” Brown said.

She can keep her business open thanks to fellow business owner Jessica Weiland, the owner of the Blow Out Bar hair salon. Weiland has consolidated her business to her Pittsford location, and rented out her Webster location to Brown.

“I know how hard it was to shut down the first time, and to have to do it a second time during our busiest time of the year is a very difficult thing to have to do. So I just wanted to do something that could help,” Weiland said.

Brown is beyond thankful, and knows her customers are too.

“The response has been 'thank you so much for doing this for us,' so it feels really good to hear that from them,” Brown said.

But more than anything, she’s glad in these challenging times, everyone is coming together to help one another.

“We’re becoming fast friends, and really supporting each other. And as fellow women business owners, it’s important we come together. And it’s important all us stylists all stick together through this whole thing,” Brown said.