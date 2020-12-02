Family-owned Charlie's Restaurant in Webster is leveraging digital technology to make curbside ordering faster and safer for customers and staff.

The parking lot looks a little different at Charlie's as they now have new QR codes posted in each parking spot. So grab your smartphone, point, and order food right from your car.



Charlie’s also updated its computer and phone systems to handle all the phone orders to help speed up the contactless curbside experience.

"We’ve overcome and we’ve adjusted, and hopefully we can keep this going for as long as we need to," said Katie Riedel Perkins.

The dining room looks different, too. There’s a wall now separating the kitchen from the indoor ordering area.

"We just threw something up trying to keep everything kind of separated a little bit to keep our customers safe and also our help safe," said Craig Riedel.

It’s been a challenging time, but these are necessary changes for this family-owned eatery that’s been serving up Charlieburgers since 1969.

"You have to go with the punches and you have to change. Every day when I wake up, I try to make sure that we are doing the right things to keep going forward and keep this business going," said Craig Riedel.

"This is temporary, and we just have to bear down through the winter and probably the spring, and then we will see the other side of it, and hopefully we can get back to normal," said Katie Riedel Perkins.

Charlie’s has three locations open seven days a week in Webster, the town of Ontario, and Canandaigua.