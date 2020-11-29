Thanksgiving weekend after the turkey's all gone people start shopping, and the Ithaca Commons was full of customers for Small Business Saturday.

"Going into your smaller communities, your smaller stores, supporting them. Those dollars that they're generating are going back into the community, we're paying local people, ya know, salaries," said Peter Parkes, Benjamin Peters owner.

Parkes has owned Benjamin Peters since 1994. Like many stores, he's seen a dip in sales this year. But things have picked up since Black Friday.

"Small Business Saturday traffic has been great as well, so that's been super encouraging for the holidays," said Parkes.

This shopping weekend is the beginning of a season business owners rely on.

"We thought if we did between 30 and 50% we'd be lucky. And that's about where it's at," said Joseph Gaylord, My American Crafts manager.

Just a few shops down the commons is My American Crafts. Their optimistic projections fall far below what they need to survive.

"If you want the small business you love to be there next year, you have to support them now. Many years we've been able to get by without having a 10% increase, a 15% increase, failing just a little. Even then it's okay. But at this point with businesses doing 50% or less of their annual sales, they need all the help they can get just to stay in business," said Gaylord.

They're even going the extra mile to get customers exactly what they're looking for.

"I have five customers right now that didn't want to come in. They live nearby, and I'm sending them pictures of different things they said they would like to see. And with prices, sizes, and all that. It takes a lot more time than just walking them around the store but it's worth doing if I can get them what they're looking for," said Gaylord.

But he isn't sure what to expect for the rest of the shopping season.

"It could get better, people could get comfortable and go out shopping. It could stay the same or it could be worse. If there's surges of COVID in surrounding counties people are going to stay put. So it's really unknown," said Joseph Gaylord, My American Crafts manager.

According to July survey data from the National Small Business Association, "just one-third of small businesses are very confident they will fully recover from the economic downturn."