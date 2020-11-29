Despite several busts over the past three weeks, illegal bottle clubs continue to pop up and they’re drawing big crowds.



The most recent bust took place inside a commercial space in Midtown on West 36 Street by 7th Avenue. Yet not everyone who showed up was there to party.

When Deputy Sheriffs arrived early Saturday morning, they found lots of alcohol for sale. What they didn’t see were proper face coverings or social distancing.



The New York City Sheriff’s Office says approximately 400 people were gathered inside that commercial space, right next door to the Pig and Whistle bar on West 36th Street.

11/28/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/5zXIwuRkrG — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020

That large number sent shivers to some mask-wearing passerbys.



“I understand young people feel invulnerable,” said Steve Maschi, who lives on the east side of Manhattan, “but they can take it home and give it to somebody who has a compromised immune system!”



“It’s pretty irresponsible since everyone else is supposed to be locked down,” said John Li of the Upper East Side. “It’s just going to make it worse and exacerbate the situation.”



On its Twitter account, the Sheriff’s Office has posted pictures from at least six busts that it has made since mid November.



On November 14th, they made two busts. One in Brooklyn on Liberty Avenue had a crowd of more than 185 people. A gathering in Chelsea saw more than 200 people.

11/14/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 516 West 26th St, NY: 205+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/47uo7AFzGM — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 14, 2020



Organizers and workers at these illegal bottle clubs are now facing various charges that include violation of emergency orders and no liquor license, yet even the high profile nature of these busts have not stopped other illegal bottle clubs from popping up.



Gary Holliday of Williamsburg offered his theory.



“It’s the younger crowds these days they don’t have it like they used to because of the corona,” said Holliday, “so since they ain’t got so much participation in things they are going to make something happen so they can have fun.”



The bust that took place early ‪Saturday morning‬ on West 36th Street came less than a week after authorities shut down another illegal bottle club on the same street.



We’re told that gathering drew more than 120 people.