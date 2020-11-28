Some small businesses in Syracuse are struggling to stay afloat as the much of the city remains in an orange zone.

The pop-up shoppes at Sky Armory are giving local vendors a chance to market and sell their products for the holiday season.

The event features 35 days of shopping with more than 30 vendors.

For one business-owner, this opportunity comes at an important time.

He was just evicted from Shoppingtown Mall, and now has no storefront to sell from.

The owner of CNY Artists says all of his sales will go toward creating a new non-profit dedicated to art.

"Now we are in a situation though where we have to cut our prices drastically because after this ends we will have no place to put it except storage. So I would rather see it sold and dedicated to a new art center, which would be Pinnacle International Center and that would be a non-profit," said Peter Svoboda.

The shops are open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.