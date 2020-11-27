Early Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving has become a popular part of the holiday shopping season, but this year only a limited amount of stores had their doors open.

"There's not many stores open, that's why we went to Bass Pro Shops actually, because it was the only thing open, and we wanted to get out with our dog, and just shop around a little early for Christmas," said Edythe Malara, who shopped at Bass Pro Shops in Utica Thursday.

Retailers have started taking advantage of early shopping on Thanksgiving, but this year, many big box stores and malls, including Destiny USA, stayed closed. Despite this, some Central New Yorkers still found a way to shop.

"We got him [her dog] some dog treats, we got some dog toys, some stocking stuffers, things for my mom, et cetera," said Malara.

With limited crowds, it was also a way to beat some of the rush of Black Friday shopping as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

"We know that people aren't having as big of gatherings this year, but we know people are trying to stay in right now, so Black Friday I always try to avoid anyway, but probably especially this year," she said.

Early Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving has become a popular part of the holiday shopping season, but this year only a limited number of stores opened their doors. Some shoppers were still out looking for some early deals. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/w2wZs1leBu — Harrison Grubb (@HarrisonGrubbTV) November 27, 2020

While Bass Pro Shops was open during the day, others, like Mattress Express, opened Thanksgiving night.

"We were open last year on Thanksgiving night, and we were really successful, so we're hoping to get people some good deals," says Faruk Lidan, the store manager of the New Hartford location.

Mattress Express stores across upstate opened at 6 p.m., with some customers making their way into the New Hartford location to take advantage of some special savings.

"Basically wanted to make people come here, and they'd be able to sacrifice a trip to another store," said Lidan. "So we include 75 inch TVs or a top of the line snowblower for the luxury gifts tonight that we normally do."