VICTOR, N.Y. — For many, Black Friday is a post-Thanksgiving tradition just as important as the holiday itself.



“We started years ago, something fun to do after Thanksgiving," Sue Raymond, of Rochester, said. "And this year we decided to include our niece who is back from college for a while.”

And if the parking lot at Eastview Mall Friday was any indication, despite an unusual year, it was a tradition continued by both friends and family.



“I think the whole thrill of going shopping with your friends with all the sales, we make the best of it, we still make the best of it,” Anna Hubert, of Rochester, said.



“I think it’s just a nice chance to get out, and everyone is wearing their mask and being responsible about it too," Sue's daughter Emma said. "And we just didn’t want to let everything that’s happening in the outside world change what we like to do as a tradition together.”



Mall general manager Mike Kauffman says everyone worked together to make sure it felt like a safe event for all.



Masks were mandatory of course, but many stores controlled the number of customers allowed in at a time, sanitized hands upon entry, and many stores have spread their sales out over the course of the entire month in some cases.



“And I think they’re seeing the positive results of that. It’s been a great flow of traffic today, and we’ve been very pleased,” Kauffman said.



And customers Spectrum News spoke to say they’ve taken notice.



“It’s a little bit different, all of us walking around with masks on. But you can tell the stores have all stepped up trying to control crowds and trying to control social distancing. So it’s actually been great, we’re really enjoying it,” Sue Raymond said.