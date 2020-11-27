ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While many things are different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't stop plenty of people from turning out for some Black Friday specials.

There was a long line Friday morning outside the Best Buy in Henrietta.

Dozens of people showed up to get their hands on Sony's new PlayStation 5.

Despite a $500 price tag, the gaming system sold out in minutes online. That forced gamers to show up at stores to try to get one.

Some people in other cities were reportedly camping out for up to 24 hours ahead of this morning to get one.