IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The House of Guitars is celebrating Record Store Day and Black Friday in Irondequoit.

The music store put out special releases that will only be available Friday because of how rare they are, and only independent record stores like the House of Guitars are allowed to sell them on Record Store Day.

Days like Record Store Day and Small Business Saturday help out independent stores like the House of Guitars.

"We all need something to make up for the months close. So, this is Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, just to get the people out shopping and help out the smaller guys," said House of Guitars manager Aric Schaubroeck.