BUFFALO, N.Y. — As many of the big box stores opted to extend their holiday sales this year to minimize lines and crowds on Black Friday, local shops are focusing on what Small Business Saturday, as well as the holiday season in general, will look like for them.

Spoke and Dagger Co. on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is ready for holiday shoppers and owner Jodi Drew wants to encourage others to shop local this season.

With a red designation looming for parts of Erie County, she says it's important now more than ever to get that shopping in.

Drew says if these retail shops are closed down through the holiday season, she doesn't think many of them will see the spring.

"It's one of our biggest sale days [Small Business Saturday] of the whole year,” said Drew. “So it's a lot of preparing and also you have this dark cloud of, are we even going to be able to be open for it."

President of the Hertel Business Association, Judy Porto-Fiorella, says everything people need for the holiday season can be found on Hertel.

"What we are asking everybody to do is just come out when you can, before we go to red, shop,” she said. “If we should go to red, we are asking you to shop online."

To help jumpstart business, the HBA teamed up with Oxford Pennant to start a new campaign.

You can purchase a Hertel pennant through the HBA.

Then, spend $20 at a store on Hertel and you will get a button that you can attach to the pennant.

This campaign will run from now until December 24.