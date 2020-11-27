NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Black Friday is already not what it used to be and the pandemic is changing it even more. So much so, that many retailers opted to extend the sales that would usually begin Friday and normally only run for this weekend.

The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls normally open at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. This year, they stayed closed and opened at 6 a.m. on Friday. Many of their stores already hosted those Black Friday sales ahead of time.

With the border remaining closed between the United States and Canada, that will also impact Black Friday sales. The mall manager, John Doran, estimates at least 20 to 30% of their customers come from Canada on a typical Black Friday.

The executive director of the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce, Kory Schuler, says half of the border traffic on Black Friday is usually Canadian shoppers. He says businesses there are feeling the impacts, but many have been able to pivot to online sales and that's helped.

The focus on Black Friday, at least at the fashion outlets, is to minimize large crowds.

"Quite honestly, this year we aren't hoping for wall to wall people. That wouldn't be a good thing. We are hoping people will shop early, shop late, pick those times when you know they aren't the peak times," said Doran.

"Black Friday, Thanksgiving holiday weekend...obviously, those numbers shoot so much higher, so it will have an impact on all businesses in Niagara County this year," said Schuler.

The outlets will be open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Shoppers are encouraged to opt for curbside pickup.