ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bathtub Billy's is helping out those who don't have the time to fix up a Thanksgiving dinner.

The owners offered low-cost package deals on food for up to 12 people. And they were able to help around 150 families this year.

With the already prepped meals, folks only have to reheat with the instructions provided.

The owner says while Bathtub Billy's has done this giveaway every year for six years now, it never gets old.

"The reason why we keep doing it is to see the family that really appreciates the little things that everybody else takes for granted. They don't think about this. They don't think about having the Thanksgiving meal on the table. Everybody's worried about having two or three turkeys. These people are just happy to have some turkey," said Bathtub Billy's owner Matt Reis.

Customers could choose one meat and three sides.

"The reason why we keep doing it is to see the family that really appreciates the little things that everybody else takes for granted. They don't think about this. They don't think about having the Thanksgiving meal on the table. Everybody's worried about having two or three turkeys. These people are just happy to have some turkey," he said.