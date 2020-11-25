ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Thanksgiving tradition for so many families is a pie made at Special Touch Bakery.

Tuesday is pie pickup day, one of the busiest days of the year at both the bakery on Mt. Read Boulevard in Rochester and the Holy Childhood School in Henrietta.

Special Touch Bakers made a record number of pies just for this Thanksgiving holiday.

Because of the pandemic, orders had to be pre-paid and the pies were delivered curbside.

CEO Donna Deedee says there is a reason demand was high this year.

"People are trying to cling to a sense of normalcy during these crazy times and this happens to be a holiday tradition for a lot of our customers. I really feel that people are looking for a slice of home, a feeling, a gathering of people around the table even though there are fewer people around the table this year, they want some semblance of normalcy," said Deedee.

Special Touch Bakery is a non-profit that provides training and employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Bakery proceeds support Holy Childhood.